US yet to confirm Trump’s attendance at Thai-Cambodian peace signing

Government spokesman Siripong Angkasakulkiat said on Friday (October 17) that Deputy Prime Minister Bawornsak Uwanno chaired the first interagency meeting to discuss the possible termination of MOUs 43 and 44, which Thailand signed with Cambodia to address border demarcation issues.

The meeting included top military commanders, representatives from the Foreign Ministry, and Digital Economy and Society Minister Chaichanok Chidchob, who also chairs the House special committee reviewing the two MOUs.

Participants discussed the pros and cons of keeping or cancelling the agreements, with conclusions expected within one to two months.