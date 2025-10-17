US yet to confirm Trump’s attendance at Thai-Cambodian peace signing

Government spokesman Siripong Angkasakulkiat said on Friday (October 17) that Deputy Prime Minister Bawornsak Uwanno chaired the first interagency meeting to discuss the possible termination of MOUs 43 and 44, which Thailand signed with Cambodia to address border demarcation issues.
The meeting included top military commanders, representatives from the Foreign Ministry, and Digital Economy and Society Minister Chaichanok Chidchob, who also chairs the House special committee reviewing the two MOUs.
Participants discussed the pros and cons of keeping or cancelling the agreements, with conclusions expected within one to two months.
Asked whether the border situation with Cambodia had been assessed, Siripong said no security concerns had been raised.
He also addressed reports that US President Donald Trump would attend the ASEAN Summit in Malaysia to witness or take part in signing a Thai–Cambodian peace treaty. Siripong said the government had not yet received confirmation from Washington, though the Foreign Ministry had made inquiries.
He said Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul is scheduled to attend the ASEAN Summit from October 25–28, followed by the APEC Summit in South Korea on October 29. More than ten countries have requested bilateral meetings with the Thai leader during the two events.
Siripong added that it remained unclear whether a separate meeting with the United States would be arranged, as confirmation from the US side was still pending.
When asked if Thailand would maintain its four preconditions for talks with Cambodia in any potential peace agreement, he said the prime minister has consistently upheld all four, insisting that Cambodia must first meet those conditions before formal negotiations can proceed.
The four conditions set by Thailand for Cambodia are as follows: the withdrawal of heavy weapons from border areas, the clearance of landmines, the suppression of cross-border scam networks, and the joint management of problematic border zones.