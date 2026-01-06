Si Sa Ket inspects border clash damage: 247 homes hit

Si Sa Ket province’s Provincial Office for Local Administration carried out an on-site inspection in Sao Thong Chai subdistrict, Kantharalak district, to track and assess civilian property damage linked to conflict along the Thai–Cambodian border.
The inspection aims to quickly compile data and estimate losses, so a report can be submitted to Kantharalak district and Si Sa Ket provincial authorities to support urgent assistance for affected residents.
Si Sa Ket Local Administration Chief Thatchai Sukhum assigned Paisan Phanthura, a Senior Local Administrative Extension Officer, and Surachat Chaiyaporn, an engineering officer from the Design and Cost Estimation Division, to join the survey team.
They worked alongside representatives from the Si Sa Ket Provincial Public Works and Town & Country Planning Office, local administrative organisations’ chief engineers, and other relevant agencies to conduct a detailed assessment of damage to homes.
Survey results dated January 2, 2026, found 247 households in the Kantharalak district had suffered damage, spread across several subdistricts:
Officials also recorded 18 homes as suffering severe, whole-house damage.
The report said these included 12 homes in Sao Thong Chai and one home in Phu Da Mok, with the remaining cases in other areas.
Within Sao Thong Chai, the team logged 209 damaged homes across six villages, including 145 in Moo 1, 43 in Moo 4, 12 in Moo 12, four in Moo 2, three in Moo3, and two in Moo 6.
The working group said it verified damage on the ground and estimated repair costs before preparing a summary report for Kantharalak district and Si Sa Ket province to consider appropriate and fair relief measures for those affected by the border situation.