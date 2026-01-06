Si Sa Ket inspects border clash damage: 247 homes hit

Si Sa Ket province’s Provincial Office for Local Administration carried out an on-site inspection in Sao Thong Chai subdistrict, Kantharalak district, to track and assess civilian property damage linked to conflict along the Thai–Cambodian border.

The inspection aims to quickly compile data and estimate losses, so a report can be submitted to Kantharalak district and Si Sa Ket provincial authorities to support urgent assistance for affected residents.

Si Sa Ket Local Administration Chief Thatchai Sukhum assigned Paisan Phanthura, a Senior Local Administrative Extension Officer, and Surachat Chaiyaporn, an engineering officer from the Design and Cost Estimation Division, to join the survey team.