Myanmar central bank warns against defacing banknotes

According to the announcement, writing text, drawing, or marking on banknotes with the intent to incite fear, alarm, or unrest among the public, or among a specific group of people, or to encourage the commission of offenses that could harm the government or public tranquility, may be prosecuted under Sections 505 (c) and (d) of the Penal Code. Violators may face up to two years’ imprisonment, a fine, or both.

The Central Bank further stated that cutting, tearing, or otherwise damaging legally issued banknotes in a way that alters their original form is prohibited under Section 99 (a) of the relevant law.

If found guilty, offenders may be punished under Section 103 of the Central Bank of Myanmar Law with a fine, imprisonment for up to two years, or both.