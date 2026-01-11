null

Myanmar central bank warns against defacing banknotes

SUNDAY, JANUARY 11, 2026

The Central Bank of Myanmar has issued a statement warning the public not to carry out actions on banknotes that could undermine the dignity of the State, stressing that such acts constitute criminal offences under existing laws.

According to the announcement, writing text, drawing, or marking on banknotes with the intent to incite fear, alarm, or unrest among the public, or among a specific group of people, or to encourage the commission of offenses that could harm the government or public tranquility, may be prosecuted under Sections 505 (c) and (d) of the Penal Code. Violators may face up to two years’ imprisonment, a fine, or both.

The Central Bank further stated that cutting, tearing, or otherwise damaging legally issued banknotes in a way that alters their original form is prohibited under Section 99 (a) of the relevant law.

If found guilty, offenders may be punished under Section 103 of the Central Bank of Myanmar Law with a fine, imprisonment for up to two years, or both.

In light of these provisions, the Central Bank urged the public to avoid careless handling that could cause banknotes to become worn or damaged. It called on citizens nationwide to handle and use currency systematically and respectfully to ensure its long-term usability.

The Central Bank also emphasised that any actions carried out on banknotes that harm the dignity of the State amount to violations of existing laws and may lead to legal consequences. It therefore advised the public to exercise caution and comply strictly with the law when handling and using banknotes.

Eleven Media

Asia News Network

nationthailand

© 2026 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy