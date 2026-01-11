Myanmar central bank warns against defacing banknotes

According to the announcement, writing text, drawing, or marking on banknotes with the intent to incite fear, alarm, or unrest among the public, or among a specific group of people, or to encourage the commission of offenses that could harm the government or public tranquility, may be prosecuted under Sections 505 (c) and (d) of the Penal Code. Violators may face up to two years’ imprisonment, a fine, or both.
The Central Bank further stated that cutting, tearing, or otherwise damaging legally issued banknotes in a way that alters their original form is prohibited under Section 99 (a) of the relevant law.
If found guilty, offenders may be punished under Section 103 of the Central Bank of Myanmar Law with a fine, imprisonment for up to two years, or both.
In light of these provisions, the Central Bank urged the public to avoid careless handling that could cause banknotes to become worn or damaged. It called on citizens nationwide to handle and use currency systematically and respectfully to ensure its long-term usability.
The Central Bank also emphasised that any actions carried out on banknotes that harm the dignity of the State amount to violations of existing laws and may lead to legal consequences. It therefore advised the public to exercise caution and comply strictly with the law when handling and using banknotes.
