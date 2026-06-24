Bending the bamboo: Thailand turns neutrality into a diplomatic advantage

The investment results are already visible. Thailand’s Board of Investment has set out a long-term semiconductor strategy, targeting power chips, sensors, photonics, discrete devices and analogue chips as part of a plan to build a fuller value chain. Reuters also reported in May that Thailand approved six major projects worth 958 billion baht, led by data infrastructure investment, reinforcing the kingdom’s ambition to become a regional digital hub.

This is where neutrality becomes a service. For modern CEOs, Thailand offers a rare proposition: a market where investment can move without becoming trapped in the emotional weather of great-power rivalry. It is not just a base for factories, but a platform for “reglobalisation” — the rebuilding of trade networks in ways that are more resilient, diversified and politically survivable.

Diplomatically, Thailand is also leaning into its role as a bridge. Reuters reported this year that Thailand hopes to help bring Myanmar back into ASEAN’s fold, reflecting Bangkok’s preference for dialogue, proximity and regional problem-solving. At the same time, Thailand continues to support ASEAN Centrality, a principle that gives smaller and middle powers collective weight in a world dominated by giants.

The beauty of Thailand’s new neutrality is that it feels deeply traditional and sharply modern at once. It is bamboo with broadband; diplomacy with logistics; soft speech backed by hard infrastructure.

In 2026, Thailand’s competitive edge may not be choosing one camp over another. It may be ensuring that, whatever the camp, everyone still needs a gateway — and that gateway is Thai.