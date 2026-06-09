PM Anutin outlines ASEAN vision and backs Land Bridge transport push

Government Spokesperson Rachada Dhnadirek said Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul attended the opening ceremony of the 3rd ASEAN Future Forum at 8.30am on June 9, 2026, at Melia Hanoi in Hanoi, the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.
The forum, hosted by Vietnam under the theme “Shaping our Future Together: Peace, Prosperity, People-Centred”, was joined by ASEAN leaders from the Lao PDR, Cambodia and Timor-Leste.
Anutin praised Vietnam as host of the ASEAN Future Forum 2026, saying the forum had become an important platform for exchanging views on the region’s future at a time when the world was facing major change, including geopolitical fragmentation, shifts in global trade patterns, rapid technological progress and the impact of climate change.
He said these developments showed that regional and global systems were moving towards a new order, with ASEAN facing both major risks and important opportunities.
At a time when many parts of the world are facing volatility, ASEAN has the potential to become one of the world’s most stable regions and a key destination for future investment, growth and innovation, he said.
The Prime Minister stressed that the future would be shaped by the collective decisions made by member states today, adding that ASEAN must draw on its long-standing strategic strengths by aligning national and regional interests to preserve ASEAN Centrality, promote peace and security, build trust and keep open space for cooperation with all sides in an increasingly divided world.
Anutin emphasised that “Resilience” would be a key foundation for ASEAN’s future prosperity.
He said the region must accelerate economic integration and connectivity in all dimensions, both physical and digital, and welcomed ASEAN’s target to sign the ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement, or DEFA, this year to unlock the potential of the region’s digital economy.
He also said Thailand was pushing forward the Southern Land Bridge project as an alternative route to strengthen the security of global supply chains and reduce vulnerability caused by maritime transport chokepoints.
Thailand was also ready to support regional food and energy security, including by offering to supply aviation fuel to ASEAN member states from its available surplus production capacity.
The Prime Minister said ASEAN must focus on delivering tangible benefits to its people, as the success of ASEAN should not be measured by the number of meetings held or documents adopted, but by people’s quality of life, safety and confidence in the future.
He said this was especially important for younger generations facing both opportunities and challenges from technological change, including artificial intelligence.
ASEAN, therefore, needed stronger cooperation to respond to issues affecting daily life, such as online scams, cyber threats, public health risks and natural disasters, while investing in education, skills development, public health systems and social protection.
Anutin expressed confidence that ASEAN had the capacity to respond to challenges and seize opportunities from global change, as the region still possessed strengths that many other regions lacked: stability, connectivity and trust.
These factors, he said, were essential for attracting investment, supporting economic growth and creating opportunities for people.
He reaffirmed that Thailand was ready to work with ASEAN member states and all partners to turn this vision into concrete results.
On Thailand-Cambodia relations, Anutin said the two countries were at an important moment in which decisions made today would shape the direction of future ties.
He said both sides needed to face challenges together and open a new chapter in their relationship.
Achieving a peaceful and sustainable solution would require political will, commitment, trust and dialogue conducted in good faith.
Although there was no easy path, he expressed confidence that both sides could move forward together through confidence-building and constructive talks.