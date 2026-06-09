PM Anutin outlines ASEAN vision and backs Land Bridge transport push

Government Spokesperson Rachada Dhnadirek said Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul attended the opening ceremony of the 3rd ASEAN Future Forum at 8.30am on June 9, 2026, at Melia Hanoi in Hanoi, the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

The forum, hosted by Vietnam under the theme “Shaping our Future Together: Peace, Prosperity, People-Centred”, was joined by ASEAN leaders from the Lao PDR, Cambodia and Timor-Leste.

Anutin praised Vietnam as host of the ASEAN Future Forum 2026, saying the forum had become an important platform for exchanging views on the region’s future at a time when the world was facing major change, including geopolitical fragmentation, shifts in global trade patterns, rapid technological progress and the impact of climate change.

He said these developments showed that regional and global systems were moving towards a new order, with ASEAN facing both major risks and important opportunities.

At a time when many parts of the world are facing volatility, ASEAN has the potential to become one of the world’s most stable regions and a key destination for future investment, growth and innovation, he said.