ASEAN concludes DEFA talks to boost digital trade by 30% by 2030

ASEAN Single Window 2.0 endorsed

The meeting also endorsed the ASEAN Single Window 2.0 Roadmap, which aims to upgrade electronic connectivity among ASEAN member states.

The roadmap will expand cooperation on the exchange of electronic trade documents between ASEAN and its trading partners, helping to reduce paperwork, shorten customs procedures and improve trade facilitation.

The move is expected to strengthen regional economic connectivity and support a shift towards fully paperless and more seamless cross-border trade.

Trade partners push ahead with FTA upgrades

ASEAN also held talks with key dialogue partners, including China, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong and the Republic of Korea, as the region seeks to expand trade and investment cooperation amid global economic uncertainty.

The results of these discussions are expected to be submitted to the ASEAN Economic Ministers’ meetings with dialogue partners in September 2026.

With China, ASEAN pushed for ratification of the protocol to further upgrade the ASEAN-China Free Trade Area, or ACFTA 3.0, so that it can enter into force this year.

With Canada, both sides agreed to speed up negotiations on outstanding issues under the ASEAN-Canada Free Trade Agreement, or ACAFTA. These include market access for goods, services and investment, as well as new trade issues, with the aim of concluding negotiations this year.

Japan, Hong Kong and Korea talks advance

Hong Kong will accelerate its domestic process to enable the signing of the protocol amending the ASEAN-Hong Kong Investment Agreement, or AHKIA, as soon as possible this year.

ASEAN and Japan also agreed to begin a feasibility study on upgrading the ASEAN-Japan Comprehensive Economic Partnership, or AJCEP, which has been in force since 2009. The upgrade aims to make the agreement more modern and better aligned with current trade conditions.

With the Republic of Korea, the meeting reviewed progress in negotiations to upgrade the ASEAN-Korea Free Trade Area, or AKFTA. The next round of talks is scheduled for June 8-12, 2026, with the goal of achieving substantial progress towards concluding the upgrade by 2027.

ASEAN eyes new markets to reduce risk

The meeting also discussed ways to broaden economic cooperation with new potential partners, including the six Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

The department said this approach would help ASEAN reduce reliance on traditional markets, diversify trade risks and strengthen the region’s long-term economic security and value chains.