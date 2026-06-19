Thailand seeks deeper Russia ties as ASEAN trade potential grows

Thailand is seeking to deepen cooperation with Russia, with Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow saying ASEAN-Russia trade remains far below its potential and should be driven more strongly by the private sector.

Speaking in an interview with RT, the Russian state-controlled international television network, during the ASEAN-Russia summit on Thursday (June 18), Sihasak noted that the two sides were marking 35 years of relations.

He said the milestone should be used not only to review past achievements, but also to identify new areas of cooperation between ASEAN and Russia.

Sihasak stressed that peace, stability and the rules-based international order should remain central to the partnership.

“I think one thing is clear: we want to work together to maintain peace and stability in our region and in the world because we have so many conflicts,” he said.