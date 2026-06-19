Thailand and Russia pledge closer cooperation after Anutin-Putin talks

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul held bilateral talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, agreeing to deepen cooperation across multiple dimensions, including security, energy, digital economy and artificial intelligence, during a meeting on June 18 at the Kazan International Congress Centre in Russia.

Government spokesperson Rachada Dhanadirek said the meeting took place on the sidelines of the ASEAN-Russia Commemorative Summit in Kazan. Both sides held discussions in a friendly atmosphere, with the Thai Prime Minister expressing appreciation for Russia’s role as host and highlighting Russia as a key long-standing friend of Thailand.

President Putin welcomed the close ties between the two countries, noting that Thailand and Russia are preparing to mark the 130th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2027.

Both sides also agreed that Russia will host the 9th meeting of the Thai-Russian Joint Commission on Bilateral Cooperation in Moscow in August 2026, which is expected to serve as an important mechanism to advance practical cooperation.