Cadmium waste from Samut Sakhon returns to Tak province

Currently, efforts are being made to move some of the remaining cadmium waste from outside a factory in Samut Sakhon into storage inside the building before transporting it back to Tak.
On Monday, eight trucks left Samut Sakhon province and arrived at their destination in Tak.
Regarding the number of vehicles used for transportation, the minister said she is trying to adhere to the schedule, and it would be best if there were additional vehicles.
When asked about frequent industrial factory fires, Pimphattra said part of the problem stems from the hot weather.
Most recently, the National Environmental Board ordered each province and relevant authority to survey high-risk factory areas within 20 days and submit a list to the board and the Ministry of Industry. The Department of Factories also sent teams to inspect these areas. However, caution must be exercised in this matter, and local residents and agencies must cooperate, Pimphattra said.
Regarding an analysis from the House of Representatives suggesting that it's an act of arson to avoid impending new regulations, the minister remarked: "Entrepreneurs must acknowledge that such actions have widespread repercussions on the public. This is likely not a matter of arson but rather a security concern.
“In this case, assistance is requested from the security sector, whether the police or the Department of Special Investigation, to oversee this matter."