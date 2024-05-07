Cadmium waste from Samut Sakhon returns to Tak province

Currently, efforts are being made to move some of the remaining cadmium waste from outside a factory in Samut Sakhon into storage inside the building before transporting it back to Tak.

On Monday, eight trucks left Samut Sakhon province and arrived at their destination in Tak.

Regarding the number of vehicles used for transportation, the minister said she is trying to adhere to the schedule, and it would be best if there were additional vehicles.

When asked about frequent industrial factory fires, Pimphattra said part of the problem stems from the hot weather.