Govt launches 5 free online AI and digital courses to upskill Thais

The government has launched five courses to enhance AI and digital skills to increase employment opportunities for Thais.

The online training courses focusing on future work skills in AI and digital fields provide Thai citizens with opportunities to increase their income.

Enrolment and training are free and can be done online via www.dsd.go.th.

Upon completion, participants will receive a certificate that can be used for job applications.

Karom Polpornklang, deputy spokesperson for the Office of the Prime Minister, said on Saturday, that the government was committed to promoting and enhancing opportunities for citizens to earn income through employment, including developing necessary work skills.

In particular, the government aims to equip individuals with skills relevant to innovation, technology, and future industries to secure stable and well-paying jobs in the future.