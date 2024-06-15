Govt launches 5 free online AI and digital courses to upskill Thais

The government has launched five courses to enhance AI and digital skills to increase employment opportunities for Thais.
The online training courses focusing on future work skills in AI and digital fields provide Thai citizens with opportunities to increase their income.
Enrolment and training are free and can be done online via www.dsd.go.th.
Upon completion, participants will receive a certificate that can be used for job applications.
Karom Polpornklang, deputy spokesperson for the Office of the Prime Minister, said on Saturday, that the government was committed to promoting and enhancing opportunities for citizens to earn income through employment, including developing necessary work skills.
In particular, the government aims to equip individuals with skills relevant to innovation, technology, and future industries to secure stable and well-paying jobs in the future.
Recognising the importance of professional skills, the Department of Skill Development has developed training courses and expanded online training opportunities in line with government policies. These courses are designed to be accessible anytime, anywhere, and are open to workers of all ages to enhance their knowledge and improve work efficiency, he said.
To date, 62,765 individuals had completed online training, and the courses had received 2,546,380 visits, he revealed.
In response to the increasing demand for skilled labour, the department, in collaboration with various public and private sector organisations, has introduced five new courses available to the public on the department's website:
▪︎ Generative AI for the Tourism Industry
▪︎ Business Expansion Techniques and Revenue Generation on Meta Platform
▪︎ E-Commerce and Digital Citizenship
▪︎ Efficiency Improvement with Generative AI
▪︎ Basic Network
The department has undertaken digital skill development and offers online training through its website www.dsd.go.th under the "DSD Online Training" menu.
The courses are available for free and can be accessed anytime, anywhere, following the concept of "Open Opportunities, Sustainable Growth".
Those interested in developing their digital skills, or who have previously undergone training but wish to explore other courses, can do so by visiting www.dsd.go.th or by calling the Ministry of Labour hotline at 1506 (4).
"New courses aligned with current trends and technologies would be continuously developed and added to support ongoing changes. Today, the workforce and the general public are increasingly focusing on digital skills for their professional and daily lives," Karom said.