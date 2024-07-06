Results of auction of 10-year-old rice delayed by investigation

The Public Warehouse Organisation (PWO) was instructed to review all six bidding companies thoroughly, gathering information from relevant departments to ensure their operations comply with legal standards.

After the PWO reports the findings to Phumtham, the results will be announced, including which companies failed the inspection. Negotiations for the rice price will then resume with the remaining companies.

The PWO has already provided some preliminary updates to Phumtham. The delay in announcing the winning bidder is due to awaiting confirmation documents from relevant agencies, ensuring transparency and preventing future issues.

An in-depth investigation into V8 Intertrading indicates irregularities, suggesting it may not be selected as the winning bidder.

Sources at the Commerce Ministry emphasise that this rice auction has become a political issue. Phumtham insists on a thorough process to ensure accountability to the public, which has contributed to the delay.

Even if V8 Intertrading is disqualified, it is believed that if the PWO negotiates with the other bidders, whether the price is lower or higher, the revenue will still be substantial. This should ensure that there is no criticism or legal consequences following the auction.

After V8 Intertrading, the next-highest bid was from Sahatan Co Ltd, at 18.69 baht per kilogramme, with Tanasan Rice Co Ltd offering 18.01 baht per kilo, and the sixth-place bid being 12.20 baht per kilo.