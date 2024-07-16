Suspect linked to missing Chinese influencer nabbed

However, Thailand’s Metropolitan Police Bureau has ruled out the possibility of the victim being kidnapped for ransom by a transnational crime syndicate, saying her disappearance was likely a personal matter.

Closed-circuit television footage from the area where the victim was last seen in Bangkok on July 1 showed that she had entered a white Honda car driven by a man, according to The Nation.

The pair was last seen eating durian at Khlong Toei market, holding hands and walking before getting into the car.

The next day, the vehicle left for Chonburi in eastern Thailand, The Bangkok Post reported.

At about 2am on July 3, Yan’s telephone signal went off in an area near a public park in Chachoengsao.

Around midday on July 13, a search team by the police discovered decomposed human remains, dumped at a deserted site near a housing estate in the province.

Police investigations found that the vehicle had been rented in Bangkok by the suspect, identified as Ma Qingyan.

He returned the rented car before travelling to Suvarnabhumi Airport, Thailand’s main airport, and flew to Hong Kong on the afternoon of July 3.

A week later, he was caught pawning the counterfeit watch in Macau, and was later arrested by the Macau police for fraud on July 12 while he was trying to leave by ferry to Hong Kong.

Ma was then handed over to the mainland authorities on the morning of July 15.

Meanwhile, forensic scientists are still trying to identify the body, with results expected on July 19, The Bangkok Post reported.

“Because the remains were badly decomposed, DNA samples had to be extracted from the bones,” said the Police General Hospital’s Institute of Forensic Medicine’s commander Supichai Limsiwawong.

Should the remains’ DNA match that of Yan’s father, the police will be able to seek an arrest warrant against Ma.

In May 2023, The South China Morning Post reported that the Thai and Chinese police have combined forces to tackle a rise in abductions targeting Chinese nationals.