CPF embraces government measures to tackle the blackchin tilapia threat

Charoen Pokphand Foods Pcl (CPF) has pledged to help tackle the crisis caused by the proliferation of the alien blackchin tilapia fish in some parts of the country, threatening local aquatic stocks.
Prasit Boondoungprasert, the CEO of CPF, announced a partnership with Kasetsart University, King Mongkut's Institute of Technology Ladkrabang (KMITL), Khon Kaen University, and a fishmeal production factory to address the situation of the blackchin tilapia.
He said the company recognised the distress caused by the proliferation of the blackchin tilapia in many areas. The most crucial aspect now is collaboration and support to urgently manage the issue to mitigate the impact, he said, adding that as a private sector entity, the company supports the government's 5-point action plan to resolve this issue.
He said the company agreed with the government’s steps to tackle the problem urgently to reduce the number of blackchin tilapia and mitigate the impact on the public.
"The company is ready to bring its organisational capabilities to support the integrated resolution with all sectors, proactively addressing multiple dimensions following the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives’ guidelines to alleviate public distress through the five proactive projects," he said.
Project 1 involves working with the Department of Fisheries to support the purchase of blackchin tilapia from all provinces suffering from outbreaks at 15 baht per kilogram, totalling 2 million kilograms, to produce fishmeal.
Project 2 involves supporting the government and communities by releasing 200,000 predator fish into the water bodies. The company has already delivered 45,000 seabass.
Project 3 supports the government, communities, and civil society by organising fishing activities, providing fishing equipment, and manpower in all affected areas.
Project 4 aims to develop food products from the blackchin tilapia, with educational institutions showing interest in collaborating on this initiative.
Project 5 collaborates on research with experts to find long-term solutions to control the population of blackchin tilapia.
"We are confident that if all parties cooperate and follow the outlined steps, this problem could be resolved quickly. From ongoing intensive fishing efforts, it was found that the fish population has significantly decreased. CPF's purchase of 2 million kilograms, combined with the government's 2 million kilograms, should reduce the number of large blackchin tilapia, enabling the release of predator fish to hunt the young fish," Prasit said.
Preecha Sirisangarampee, the owner of the Sirisangarampee fishmeal factory in Samut Sakhon province, said that blackchin tilapia had high protein content making them suitable for producing quality fishmeal. He said his factory was pleased to be a part of this effort to alleviate the problem.
"Since the Ministry of Agriculture began capturing blackchin tilapia in Samut Sakhon, fishermen have reported an 80% decrease in the fish population. However, continuous efforts are needed, and the government has measures to prevent unauthorised breeding and sales, making this eradication method effective," Preecha said.
Assoc Prof Sitthichai Hatachote from Kasetsart University said that the university specialises in research, technology, and innovation for fish control and processing development, which could help expedite the removal of the fish from water bodies. The university has conducted research on this species for several years and believes the research will complement the Department of Fisheries' mission.
Speaking on concerns about some people breeding the alien fish for sale, he said in reality breeding the blackchin tilapia takes a long time with low meat yield, making production costs higher than the government's purchase price.
Assoc Prof Nantipa Phansawat from Kasetsart University suggested increasing public awareness on consuming this fish. The university has studied its use at household, industrial, and restaurant levels, aiming to link it to processing for wider distribution to consumers in other regions, thereby preventing the fish from spreading to new areas.
Assoc Prof Wanlada Klangnurak from KMITL said that the institute was willing to cooperate in defining sustainable management and control strategies using modern technology combined with biological control methods, starting with early outbreak detection to promptly introduce predator fish. Additionally, this includes reintroducing local predator fish to maintain natural balance and biodiversity in Thai water bodies. The blackchin tilapia is not the first alien species to enter Thailand, and public awareness and cooperation were crucial in addressing the problem and maintaining ecological balance, he said.
Assoc Prof Soranat Sirisuay from Kasetsart University indicated that the Department of Fisheries had already conducted in-depth studies and prepared plans to remove large fish from natural water bodies quickly, easing the use of effective fishing tools and preparing to release predator fish. This method helps disrupt the fish's life cycle continuously. He said it would be impossible for fish eggs to survive for up to two months in dried ponds. Therefore, the public should not be overly alarmed, he said.