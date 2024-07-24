CPF embraces government measures to tackle the blackchin tilapia threat

Charoen Pokphand Foods Pcl (CPF) has pledged to help tackle the crisis caused by the proliferation of the alien blackchin tilapia fish in some parts of the country, threatening local aquatic stocks.

Prasit Boondoungprasert, the CEO of CPF, announced a partnership with Kasetsart University, King Mongkut's Institute of Technology Ladkrabang (KMITL), Khon Kaen University, and a fishmeal production factory to address the situation of the blackchin tilapia.

He said the company recognised the distress caused by the proliferation of the blackchin tilapia in many areas. The most crucial aspect now is collaboration and support to urgently manage the issue to mitigate the impact, he said, adding that as a private sector entity, the company supports the government's 5-point action plan to resolve this issue.

He said the company agreed with the government’s steps to tackle the problem urgently to reduce the number of blackchin tilapia and mitigate the impact on the public.

"The company is ready to bring its organisational capabilities to support the integrated resolution with all sectors, proactively addressing multiple dimensions following the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives’ guidelines to alleviate public distress through the five proactive projects," he said.