Warning issued on Mpox outbreak

“The strain currently spreading in Congo this year has affected tens of thousands of people and has spread to several countries in Africa. It is the original strain from Clade 1, now evolved into Clade 1b. This strain affects both children and adults, and both males and females, with a higher mortality rate among children. It is more severe than Group 2 strains and can be transmitted not only through close contact but also through respiratory droplets.

“This strain must be closely monitored, as it has the potential to cause a global outbreak.

“In Thailand, all cases of Mpox need to be monitored, and diagnosed quickly, and the strain should be identified promptly to implement measures to prevent the spread of Group 2 strains within the country."