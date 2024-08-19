Warning issued on Mpox outbreak

Professor Dr Yong Poovorawan, head of the Clinical Virology Specialised Centre, Chulalongkorn University, on Monday, posted a warning on Facebook regarding the outbreak of Mpox, specifically the 1b strain that has been spreading significantly in Central and East Africa. This prompted the World Health Organization (WHO) to declare it a highest-level emergency last week.
Yong said: "Previously, the Mpox outbreak over the past two years has been prevalent outside Africa, mainly involving Clade 2b of Group 2 strains, including over 400 cases found in Thailand. This strain is less severe, predominantly affects adult males, and is mostly transmitted through sexual contact, especially among men who have sex with men, accounting for 98% of cases.
“The strain currently spreading in Congo this year has affected tens of thousands of people and has spread to several countries in Africa. It is the original strain from Clade 1, now evolved into Clade 1b. This strain affects both children and adults, and both males and females, with a higher mortality rate among children. It is more severe than Group 2 strains and can be transmitted not only through close contact but also through respiratory droplets.
“This strain must be closely monitored, as it has the potential to cause a global outbreak.
“In Thailand, all cases of Mpox need to be monitored, and diagnosed quickly, and the strain should be identified promptly to implement measures to prevent the spread of Group 2 strains within the country."
Additionally, foreign news agencies report that new cases of the Mpox 1b strain have been found in countries such as Congo, Rwanda, Kenya, Uganda, and outside Africa in Sweden, with reports emerging on August 15.