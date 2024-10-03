Donate furniture to flood victims and help restore their homes

Donations can be made at the Exchange & Return area from October 1-31, 2024, at IKEA Bangna, IKEA Bang Yai, and IKEA Sukhumvit.
IKEA will provide gift cards to donors as a token of appreciation (subject to the company's buyback conditions). All donated items will be given to the Mirror Foundation to support the affected individuals.
Leonie Hoskin, Retail Manager, IKEA Thailand and Vietnam, said, "IKEA believes that home is the most important place. We recognize and sympathize with the hardships faced by flood victims. This year's floods have been like a nightmare, severely damaging the quality of life for many Thais. They need support to repair their homes and recover emotionally. IKEA wishes to extend our moral support and concern to all affected families and stands ready to help rebuild the places they call home as soon as possible."
Peerayot Pichitnapakul, Group Creative Director, VML Group Thailand, the creative mind behind this initiative, said, "For the first time, IKEA has transformed the beautifully decorated showrooms to mirror homes impacted by floods, a sight that is deeply heartbreaking for homeowners. The objective of this campaign is to generate broad social consciousness and encourage IKEA customers to understand that everyone can help flood victims restore their homes to their previous condition."
Additionally, IKEA announced a free delivery service to alleviate the burden on those affected in flood-hit areas of Chiang Rai and Chiang Mai provinces. Customers ordering IKEA products at an IKEA store or online via IKEA.co.th and selecting delivery to Chiang Rai province can enjoy free shipping on purchases made from October 17 to 31, 2024, or Chiang Mai province from November 1 to 15, 2024.
Be a part of helping flood victims by donating IKEA furniture and helping to make houses feel like homes again.