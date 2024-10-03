Donate furniture to flood victims and help restore their homes

Donations can be made at the Exchange & Return area from October 1-31, 2024, at IKEA Bangna, IKEA Bang Yai, and IKEA Sukhumvit.

IKEA will provide gift cards to donors as a token of appreciation (subject to the company's buyback conditions). All donated items will be given to the Mirror Foundation to support the affected individuals.

Leonie Hoskin, Retail Manager, IKEA Thailand and Vietnam, said, "IKEA believes that home is the most important place. We recognize and sympathize with the hardships faced by flood victims. This year's floods have been like a nightmare, severely damaging the quality of life for many Thais. They need support to repair their homes and recover emotionally. IKEA wishes to extend our moral support and concern to all affected families and stands ready to help rebuild the places they call home as soon as possible."