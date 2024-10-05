Bangkok and 10 other provinces get warning to be on flood alert

A flood warning has been issued to Bangkok and 10 provinces in the Central Region amid increased release of water from the Chao Phraya Dam.
Chaiyawat Junthirapong, director-general of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, said the warning had been issued to Uthai Thani, Chainat, Singburi, Ang Thong, Suphanburi, Ayutthaya, Lopburi, Pathum Thani, Nonthaburi, and Samut Prakan provinces, as well as Bangkok.
Officials have been instructed to closely monitor the water situation, especially in low-lying areas outside flood barriers. Public announcements are to be made to warn residents living along both sides of the Chao Phraya River, particularly in low-lying risk areas, to stay alert to water levels and be prepared for potential flooding.
The provinces have also been instructed to coordinate with local authorities and relevant agencies to inspect flood barriers, prepare disaster relief materials and machinery, deploy personnel to monitor the situation, and be ready to assist the public around the clock, Chaiyawat said.
The department, as the Central Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Operations Centre, has received information from the Royal Irrigation Department indicating that upper Thailand is experiencing unstable weather, with thunderstorms, strong winds, and heavy rainfall in some areas, including the northern and central regions, as well as Bangkok and its vicinity, Chaiyawat said.
Currently, the water flow through the Chao Phraya Dam is at 2,000 cubic metres per second.
Based on forecasts for the next 1-7 days, it is expected that on October 11, the water flow at the station in Nakhon Sawan Province will be approximately 2,200-2,500 cubic metres per second.
The National Water Resources Committee has approved the department’s proposal to gradually increase the water discharge through the Chao Phraya Dam, but at a rate not exceeding 2,500 cubic metres per second.
However, to mitigate the impact on downstream areas, the Royal Irrigation Department will control the water flow through the dam at a rate of no more than 2,400 cubic metres per second, allowing it to manage the northern water mass and rainfall that are expected to accumulate during this period.
This discharge rate will cause the water level along the Chao Phraya River and in low-lying areas outside the flood barriers to rise by approximately 60-70 centimetres, which may affect communities in four provinces: Ang Thong, Ayutthaya, Sing Buri, and Chainat.
The department has issued warnings to provinces downstream of the Chao Phraya Dam and relevant agencies, advising residents living along both sides of the river and in flood-prone areas to closely monitor water levels and prepare for potential flooding.
If the water level in the upper regions rises and results in increased water flow through the Chao Phraya Dam, further updates will be provided periodically.