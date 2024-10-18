‘USDT247m transferred by key accused in The iCon Group case before arrest’

An irregular transfer of 247,911,936 USDT (more than 8.2 billion baht) took place just one hour before the arrest of Jirawat Saengpakdee, also known as "Coach Lap", one of the key accused in The iCon Group scandal, adviser to the minister of Interior Ekapop Luangprasert has alleged.
Ekapop, the founder of the volunteer "Sai Mai Must Survive" group, posted the accusation on his Facebook page and also posted evidence of the money transfer.
The alleged scam involving The iCon Group has become a hot national topic, especially following the issuance of arrest warrants for 18 key figures, all of whom have either been apprehended or turned themselves in. Recently, all 18 individuals were remanded to police custody without bail.
Jirawat was one of the 18 key figures arrested and is considered a critical individual holding many secrets. As a programer, he managed the back-end systems for The iCon Group.
Most recently, officers from the Department of Special Investigation executed a search warrant at Serve Rich Co Ltd, a company owned by Coach Lap. It was discovered that some data had already been removed.