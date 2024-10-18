‘USDT247m transferred by key accused in The iCon Group case before arrest’

An irregular transfer of 247,911,936 USDT (more than 8.2 billion baht) took place just one hour before the arrest of Jirawat Saengpakdee, also known as "Coach Lap", one of the key accused in The iCon Group scandal, adviser to the minister of Interior Ekapop Luangprasert has alleged.

Ekapop, the founder of the volunteer "Sai Mai Must Survive" group, posted the accusation on his Facebook page and also posted evidence of the money transfer.