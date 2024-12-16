Thailand-Korea Ties: Vehicles, Uniforms Donated to Aid Communities

In her remarks, Arunee Hiam, Deputy Director-General of TICA, highlighted the strong cooperation between Thailand and Korea, acknowledging the tireless efforts of all parties involved in the project. Piroon Laismit, Executive Director of the Asia-Pacific Development Center on Disability (APCD), expressed his gratitude to the Republic of Korea for its continued support, which will enable APCD and other organizations to expand their outreach and better serve their communities. Jun Youngsuk, Country Director of the KOICA Thailand Office, participated in the event, underscoring KOICA's significant role in this partnership and its continued support for the project, further strengthening the bond between Korea and Thailand.

The ceremony featured the donation of three vehicles, which will be allocated to the Center for Girls Foundation, the Planned Parenthood Association of Thailand (PPAT), and APCD. Additionally, student uniforms and shoes were donated to the Center for Girls Foundation for distribution to underprivileged children in Chiang Rai. These contributions are aimed at improving access to essential services and enhancing the quality of life for marginalized communities.

This initiative highlights the strong partnership between Thailand and Korea, demonstrating both nations’ commitment to promoting education, inclusivity, and equal opportunities. Through collaborative efforts like this, the countries are working together to create a more just and compassionate world.