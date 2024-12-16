Thailand-Korea Ties: Vehicles, Uniforms Donated to Aid Communities

The event, part of the "Bridging Education Gaps for Women, Children, and the Disabled" project, emphasized the shared commitment of Thailand and Korea to improving access to education for underprivileged communities. This initiative is part of a broader Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) of the Republic of Korea and the Thailand International Cooperation Agency (TICA), signed on November 1, 2024. The goal of this collaboration is to address the barriers that vulnerable groups such as women, children, and persons with disabilities face in accessing essential resources and educational opportunities.
During the ceremony, several key figures expressed their commitment to this cause. Park Yongmin, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Thailand, delivered the opening remarks, emphasizing the significance of education in empowering individuals and transforming communities. Ambassador Park noted that the vehicles donated would serve as vital resources to help connect vulnerable groups, including children, single mothers, and people with disabilities, to educational opportunities, fostering a brighter future for all.
In her remarks, Arunee Hiam, Deputy Director-General of TICA, highlighted the strong cooperation between Thailand and Korea, acknowledging the tireless efforts of all parties involved in the project. Piroon Laismit, Executive Director of the Asia-Pacific Development Center on Disability (APCD), expressed his gratitude to the Republic of Korea for its continued support, which will enable APCD and other organizations to expand their outreach and better serve their communities. Jun Youngsuk, Country Director of the KOICA Thailand Office, participated in the event, underscoring KOICA's significant role in this partnership and its continued support for the project, further strengthening the bond between Korea and Thailand.
The ceremony featured the donation of three vehicles, which will be allocated to the Center for Girls Foundation, the Planned Parenthood Association of Thailand (PPAT), and APCD. Additionally, student uniforms and shoes were donated to the Center for Girls Foundation for distribution to underprivileged children in Chiang Rai. These contributions are aimed at improving access to essential services and enhancing the quality of life for marginalized communities.
This initiative highlights the strong partnership between Thailand and Korea, demonstrating both nations’ commitment to promoting education, inclusivity, and equal opportunities. Through collaborative efforts like this, the countries are working together to create a more just and compassionate world.