Authorities arrest doctor and clinic assistant for murdering a doctor in Mandalay

U Aung Kyaw Soe, a resident of Aung Pin Le Ward, Chanmyathazi Township, Mandalay Region, received a call from a man at around 9.20 am on December 17, saying that his son, Dr Aung Myint Myat Htun, had been kidnapped.
He was told to leave 300 million kyats at the southern entrance of Maha Myat Muni Pagoda if he did not want his son to be killed. He said that he would call them only after they received the money and release his son.
After being told not to complain to any organization, U Aung Kyaw Soe went to the appointed place and delivered 300 million kyats to the place where the kidnapper had asked him to leave. He called back to say that he had received the money, but when his son Dr Aung Myint Myat Htun did not return home, he went to Aung Pin Le Police Station at 1 pm on December 18 to report the incident. The police opened a case under Section 365/387/114 of the Penal Code.
The security forces continued to investigate the perpetrators. At 2 am on December 19, the suspect, 36 years old Dr Aung Zin Phyo, lived at Ngwe La Yaung Clinic located on 82nd Street between 105th Street and Lanthit Street, Tamawaddy Ward, Chanmyathazi Township, was examined.
According to his statement, he and Dr Aung Myint Myat Htun were friends who attended medical school together. As he was in debt with gambling and needed money, he planned to kidnap his friend Dr Aung Myint Myat Htun and ask his parents for money. So he invited Dr Aung Myint Myat Htun to his clinic.
When his friend Dr Aung Myint Myat Htun arrived by car, he and his assistant Lum Zin Aung aka Moedi from the clinic, wrestled him to death by covering his mouth, hands, and feet with tape. The body was kept in the clinic and he rang Dr Aung Myint Myat Htun’s parents saying they kidnapped his son and threatened to take 300 million kyats to the southern entrance of Maha Myat Muni Pagoda.
The money that Dr Aung Myint Myat Htun’s parents had given him was carried by many Mini-Oways and he bought a Canda 125 motorcycle, a Scoopy motorcycle and a Honda Insight vehicle, and the body of the deceased was transported in the deceased’s owned Honda Insight vehicle and thrown into a ditch on the side of the road between the old Chanmyathazi Airport and 78th Street in Chan Taung Ward, Chanmyathazi Township.
The deceased’s vehicle was left in the monastery compound next to Taungthaman Lake. The statement also said that Lum Zin Aung aka Moedi, who was involved in the crime, was also arrested.
Further investigation revealed that Dr Aung Myint Myat Htun’s body was found in a ditch on the side of the road between the old Chanmyathazi Airport and 78th Street in Chan Taung Ward, Chanmyathazi Township. The car was also seized from the monastery compound next to Taungthaman Lake. Two motorcycles, a vehicle, 1.022 billion kyats in cash and a motorcycle used in the crime were also seized.
Efforts are underway to ensure that Aung Zin Phyo and Lum Zin Aung aka Moedi, are effectively punished in accordance with the law, according to sources.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network