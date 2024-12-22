Authorities arrest doctor and clinic assistant for murdering a doctor in Mandalay

U Aung Kyaw Soe, a resident of Aung Pin Le Ward, Chanmyathazi Township, Mandalay Region, received a call from a man at around 9.20 am on December 17, saying that his son, Dr Aung Myint Myat Htun, had been kidnapped.

He was told to leave 300 million kyats at the southern entrance of Maha Myat Muni Pagoda if he did not want his son to be killed. He said that he would call them only after they received the money and release his son.

After being told not to complain to any organization, U Aung Kyaw Soe went to the appointed place and delivered 300 million kyats to the place where the kidnapper had asked him to leave. He called back to say that he had received the money, but when his son Dr Aung Myint Myat Htun did not return home, he went to Aung Pin Le Police Station at 1 pm on December 18 to report the incident. The police opened a case under Section 365/387/114 of the Penal Code.

The security forces continued to investigate the perpetrators. At 2 am on December 19, the suspect, 36 years old Dr Aung Zin Phyo, lived at Ngwe La Yaung Clinic located on 82nd Street between 105th Street and Lanthit Street, Tamawaddy Ward, Chanmyathazi Township, was examined.

According to his statement, he and Dr Aung Myint Myat Htun were friends who attended medical school together. As he was in debt with gambling and needed money, he planned to kidnap his friend Dr Aung Myint Myat Htun and ask his parents for money. So he invited Dr Aung Myint Myat Htun to his clinic.