Pattaya police raid hits alleged Korean online gambling website

The Koreans were allegedly assigned various tasks for the gambling website, identified as www.myrunking01.com, which offered baccarat, slot games, and sports betting. All data on the computers was in Korean. The operators were allegedly responsible for managing more than 20,000 user accounts, processing financial transactions, and onboarding new customers.

The majority of users were South Koreans, along with international players, except for Thai nationals, who were restricted from accessing the website.

Authorities seized 24 desktop computers, 12 laptops, 28 mobile phones, more than 20 South Korean passports, and nearly 40 OTP (one-time password) devices, among other items. Police detained 15 individuals: 13 South Korean men, one South Korean woman, and a male Myanmar cleaner.

Police also searched two additional houses in the same gated community using warrants. These properties, rented by the syndicate for staff accommodations, were found to have been abandoned before the raid. Investigators confiscated some evidence, including a safe.