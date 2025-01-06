Street in Osaka painted yellow to curb prostitution

The yellow paint was applied to the street in December 2024. The intention is to trigger a psychological effect, as people dislike being in a conspicuous location.
If the move is effective, it may be implemented in other areas where street prostitution is rampant.
In the past year, the Osaka prefectural police have arrested 30 prostitutes on suspicion of violating the anti-prostitution law.
The arrests were made while the prostitutes were soliciting customers in the area, which is lined with hotels and restaurants.
However, street prostitution has not disappeared from the area, with about 10 prostitutes seen there every evening. Some residents have moved, fed up with the negative impact on the area’s image.
As police patrols and crackdowns have not affected on decreasing the number of prostitutes in the area, the local government came up with the idea of painting the street to deter the women from waiting there for customers ahead of the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo.
According to “nudge theory”, a concept in behavioural economics, the use of eye-catching “warning colours” on the road has a psychological effect, making it harder for people to stay on the road, an expert said.
The road, about 100m long, is also decorated with eye-catching artwork featuring colourful fish. Locals hope the strategy will be effective.
THE JAPAN NEWS
ASIA NEWS NETWORK