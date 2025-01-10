Suspects in Chinese crypto robbery cases arrested, THB13 bn recovered

The second incident, occurred on the same day at G Tower in the Rama 9 area, Huai Khwang district, involved two Chinese victims who brought 8 million baht in cash to exchange for cryptocurrency with four other Chinese individuals. During the transaction, cryptocurrency was transferred to an intermediary account managed by a Chinese national who arranged the meeting. However, the victims claimed they did not receive the cryptocurrency, leading to a dispute. The suspects then took the cash and fled.

After the first robbery, Huai Khwang police searched a shophouse in Bangkok’s Sathorn district, where the suspect’s vehicle was spotted. CCTV footage showed two men in white shirts exiting the Toyota Alphard and entering a house owned by the vehicle’s owner. A subsequent search revealed a black bag containing THB5 million, which the victim identified as his. Police are preparing arrest warrants for the suspects.

In the 8-million-baht case, two suspects were apprehended, and the stolen money was fully recovered. Police are arranging for the victims to identify the suspects and are continuing their investigation.