Suspects in Chinese crypto robbery cases arrested, THB13 bn recovered

Police arrested suspects in two robbery cases running into millions of baht involving Chinese nationals on Thursday.
Police recovered the stolen 5 million baht and 8 million baht involved in two separate cryptocurrency transactions.
In the first case, a Chinese victim was robbed of THB5 million by three men after arranging to exchange cash for cryptocurrency at a house in Bangkok’s Huai Khwang district. The victim placed a black bag containing the cash on a table, but the suspects seized it and fled in a white Toyota Alphard. The victim attempted to follow them on a motorcycle but was unsuccessful.
The second incident, occurred on the same day at G Tower in the Rama 9 area, Huai Khwang district, involved two Chinese victims who brought 8 million baht in cash to exchange for cryptocurrency with four other Chinese individuals. During the transaction, cryptocurrency was transferred to an intermediary account managed by a Chinese national who arranged the meeting. However, the victims claimed they did not receive the cryptocurrency, leading to a dispute. The suspects then took the cash and fled.
After the first robbery, Huai Khwang police searched a shophouse in Bangkok’s Sathorn district, where the suspect’s vehicle was spotted. CCTV footage showed two men in white shirts exiting the Toyota Alphard and entering a house owned by the vehicle’s owner. A subsequent search revealed a black bag containing THB5 million, which the victim identified as his. Police are preparing arrest warrants for the suspects.
In the 8-million-baht case, two suspects were apprehended, and the stolen money was fully recovered. Police are arranging for the victims to identify the suspects and are continuing their investigation.
Pol Colonel Prasopchok Iampinit, chief of Huai Khwang Police Station, said that both incidents involved a man known as "Mr Chen", who acted as an intermediary. In the 5-million-baht case, Chen arranged the meeting but failed to complete the cryptocurrency transfer after receiving the money. The victims had conducted similar transactions with Chen in the past without any problems.
Police believe Chen orchestrated both robberies. In each case, he facilitated the meetings, but once one party transferred cryptocurrency to him, he did not forward it to the intended recipient.
Pol Maj-General Atthaporn Wongsiripreda, chief of the Metropolitan Police, noted the complexity of the case due to language barriers. While interpreters assisted in the investigation, the Chinese victims provided inconsistent responses, making it difficult to gather accurate information.