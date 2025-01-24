Oppo confirms data breach in Thailand, denies it was linked to loan app

The Thailand distributor of China’s Oppo brand, Poseify Group Co Ltd, on Friday acknowledged breach of data and said the incident had been reported to the police on December 13, 2024.

The company also filed a formal notification to the Personal Data Protection Center (PDPC Eagle Eye). Investigations are ongoing.

On January 23, PDPC Eagle Eye had revealed screenshots from the dark web advertising the sale of data allegedly originating from Oppo Thailand. The leaked data, totalling over 165GB, reportedly includes critical internal information such as customer and employee data and system databases. The seller, under the alias "SSL_Dragon", was demanding US$20,000 (approximately 680,000 baht) for the data.