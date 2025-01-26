British man suspected of killing his Thai wife 20 years ago arrested

The investigators theorised that she may have been killed at home and her body transported to the remote valley to be discarded as a way to conceal the crime. The perpetrator, they assumed, must have been familiar with the area, suggesting local knowledge.

In the meantime, the police sent tissue samples and other remains from her body for analysis, including her bones and teeth. The tests revealed that she was Southeast Asian and contained isotopes in her bones that were specific to regions in South Cumbria and the northern tip of Lancashire.

At this point, the police were able to narrow down the possible origins of the woman and where she may have lived in the UK. They contacted Thailand for information, asking if any Thai woman with the described features had gone missing. Authorities in Thailand publicised the case, and eventually, a family came forward. They identified the woman as Lamduan Seekanya from Udon Thani, who had married a British man and moved to live with him in the UK. In the beginning, she sent money home and consulted her family about being physically abused by her husband. After that, there was no further contact, and her family had no knowledge of her fate.

The UK police then coordinated with forensic institutes to collect DNA samples from her relatives for comparison with the DNA of the "woman of the hills". The results confirmed that the woman was indeed Lamduan Seekanya.

After her identity was confirmed, the British media began investigating her husband’s role and questioned him about Lamduan's disappearance. At that time, her husband had relocated to Thailand and was working as a language instructor at a university.

The suspect will be deported and sent back to the UK to face legal proceedings.

