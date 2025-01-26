Police gear up for Chinese New Year Festival

The Immigration Bureau has been instructed to tighten border control by thoroughly checking travel documents for entry and exit to and from the kingdom.

The Narcotics Suppression Bureau has also been tasked with intensifying operations to crack down on drug traffickers and smuggling networks that may attempt to exploit the holiday period to transport drugs across the border and into the interior of the country for distribution to regional customers or for further trafficking to third countries.

The Border Patrol Police are to collaborate in these efforts.

The Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau is also directed to prevent and suppress all forms of cybercrime during the festival period.

Pol Col Worasak Phisitbannakorn, acting director of the Public Relations Division, also warned the public to be cautious of online scams, particularly phishing attempts disguised as "digital red envelopes" or phone text (SMS) messages with links designed to steal money or personal information.