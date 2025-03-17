High alert in 17 Northern Provinces as air pollution rises

"During today's meeting, all agencies in the 17 northern provinces were specifically instructed to closely monitor rising air pollution levels until March 23, particularly in upper northern areas bordering neighbouring countries."

Meanwhile, the Department of Industrial Works reported that inspections have been conducted across 17 northern provinces to ensure factories comply with regulations and mitigate pollution sources.

From November 2024 to the present, a total of 759 factories have been inspected, with 752 found in compliance and 7 requiring corrective actions before resuming operations.

Additionally, the Royal Thai Police conducted vehicle emissions inspections from March 12–16, 2025, checking 15,440 vehicles, resulting in 1,152 prosecutions and 8,862 warnings for excessive emissions. Authorities also conducted 862 patrols to prevent the illegal burning of forests, crops, and farmland, leading to 10 legal cases.