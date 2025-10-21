Louvre heist sparks security scramble across French museums

In what some politicians branded a national humiliation, four people broke into the Louvre on Sunday using a crane to smash an upstairs window. They took objects from a gallery for royal jewellery before escaping on motorbikes.

Some media dubbed it the "heist of the century".

Crowds gathered outside the still-closed museum on Monday, some snapping the now-infamous window.

"I’m passing by here just to immortalise this little moment, which is not very glorious for France,” said Victor Sauvageot.

'DEPLORABLE IMAGE'

The break-in raised awkward questions about security at the Louvre, which had 8.7 million visitors in 2024 and is home to artworks such as the Mona Lisa.

"What is certain is that we failed," Justice Minister Gerard Darmanin acknowledged to France Inter radio.

"Someone was capable of putting a crane truck in the open in the streets of Paris, to have people walk up for a couple of minutes and take priceless jewels and give France a deplorable image."

The Culture and Interior Ministers agreed in an emergency meeting to investigate what went wrong and to strengthen security measures where necessary at cultural institutions across the nation.