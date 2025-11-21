PM insists no one will be spared in Bangkok prison ‘Chinese harem’ scandal

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Friday (November 21) addressed the scandal surrounding Bangkok Remand Prison, where officials allegedly granted illegal privileges to a group of detained Chinese criminal syndicates, known as “grey Chinese”, including access to luxury items and, in some cases, visits from women inside the facility.

Anutin said the Justice Minister had been instructed to enforce regulations strictly, emphasising that anyone found to have violated the rules would face legal consequences. “We will wait for the investigation files, but whoever is guilty will not be spared,” he said.

Asked whether he was concerned about grey-Chinese networks infiltrating parts of the civil service, Anutin said authorities had already deported several ringleaders to face prosecution in their home countries, seized their assets and revoked their citizenship where applicable.