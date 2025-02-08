First phase of ‘Homes for Thais’ project nearly full

Deputy Minister of Transport Surapong Piyachot announced that Phase 2, which will offer about 10,000 units, is set to open soon. Phases 3 and 4 will follow, with the goal of 100,000 units by the end of 2025. The first units will be delivered to eligible recipients by 2026.

The “Homes for Thais” housing project will focus on developing areas in major cities with high population densities, such as Nakhon Ratchasima, Kanchanaburi, Hat Yai, Songkhla, and Surat Thani.

The goal is to provide affordable housing while encouraging the use of the rail system for commuting. With the completion of the dual-track rail system and high-speed trains in the future, transportation will become more convenient and safer.

“Homes for Thais” offers quality housing with good transport links, affordable payment terms and no down payment required. The homes are built on state-owned land.

Mortgage payments start at about 4,000 baht per month and leaseholds are capped at 99 years.