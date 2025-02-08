First phase of ‘Homes for Thais’ project nearly full

The “Homes for Thais” ("Ban Phue Khon Thai") housing project has garnered significant interest since its launch on January 17, with more than 75 million visits to the website by February 4.
A total of 270,000 people registered interest, and 140,000 have successfully passed the initial screening (pre-approval) for housing loans through the Government Housing Bank (GH Bank).
The area with the highest number of registrations is Kilometre 11 (Vibhavadi Rangsit Road), with more than 100,000 registrants.
Deputy Minister of Transport Surapong Piyachot announced that Phase 2, which will offer about 10,000 units, is set to open soon. Phases 3 and 4 will follow, with the goal of 100,000 units by the end of 2025. The first units will be delivered to eligible recipients by 2026.
The “Homes for Thais” housing project will focus on developing areas in major cities with high population densities, such as Nakhon Ratchasima, Kanchanaburi, Hat Yai, Songkhla, and Surat Thani.
The goal is to provide affordable housing while encouraging the use of the rail system for commuting. With the completion of the dual-track rail system and high-speed trains in the future, transportation will become more convenient and safer.
“Homes for Thais” offers quality housing with good transport links, affordable payment terms and no down payment required. The homes are built on state-owned land.
Mortgage payments start at about 4,000 baht per month and leaseholds are capped at 99 years.
In Kanchanaburi, two locations have been selected for development: the Kanchanaburi Railway Station and the Khwae Yai Bridge train stop. The development will include various types of housing, including condominiums, detached houses, twin houses, and commercial buildings, totalling about 4,000 units.
The first phase, with 1,500 units, is expected to be completed by 2026. Kanchanaburi, known for its tourist attractions, will play a key role in this project.
Surapong explained that the marketing approach for the project focuses on understanding the demand first. This involves assessing the number of people interested, preferred room sizes, and layout designs to tailor the project to meet the needs of potential residents.
As a result, the exact number of units for each location cannot yet be confirmed, as the demand for room sizes needs to be determined. Currently, the project is in the design phase, and an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) is being prepared for submission.