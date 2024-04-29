Public support for canal testament to ‘nationalist spirit’ says Manet

Manet addressed an April 28 event, held to mark May 1 International Workers' Day. During his speech, he spoke at length about the canal. He noted that while a super majority of Cambodian people have declared their support for the 180km infrastructure project, Sam Rainsy, former opposition party leader, was one of the few who remained against it.

“Even those who tend to favour the opposition and often attack me came out to show their support for the project. This demonstrates that they understand what is best for the national interests. They realise that the canal is for all Cambodians.

“Do not fear that former Prime Minister Hun Sen and I will claim credit for this. This project is for all future generations,” he said, as he expressed his pleasure at the widespread approval of the new canal.

“This great show of support is a huge force of nationalism. It demonstrates that we are all united for the benefit of the nation, the Kingdom’s independence and that the project will serve the younger generations for many years to come,” he added.

The Funan Techo Canal is expected to cost almost $1.7 billion and will take four years to complete. Some members of the public have expressed their willingness to contribute money to its construction, but Manet stressed that the government will not ask for such funding.