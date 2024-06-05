Move Forward submits defence in ‘political’ dissolution case

The opposition Move Forward Party on Tuesday submitted the written defence in its dissolution case and asked the Constitutional Court to clarify the charge of intending to overthrow the monarchy, its leader Chaithawat Tulathon said.

Chaithawat stated that the party would fight the case on facts but was aware that the verdict may not be based solely on legal grounds. He added that people understood the attempt to dissolve Move Forward was politically motivated.

The Election Commission petitioned the court on January 31 to rule on whether Move Forward’s push to amend the lese majeste law, Article 112 of the criminal code, was intended to topple the constitutional monarchy.