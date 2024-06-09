Ex-PM Somchai Wongsawat succeeds in Mae Rim Senate round

At 2.30pm, Prasertsak Butla, the Deputy District Chief, acting as the district election director for Mae Rim, along with his staff, took a photograph and presented a certificate to Somchai for successfully passing the selection process.

Somchai then expressed his gratitude and walked down from the second floor of Mae Rim Witthayakhom School to the ground floor, holding up his Senate candidate card for Mae Rim district with a smile, looking happy amidst supporters who came to cheer for him.

Noppadol Suya, director of the Election Commission Office for Chiang Mai province, said the district-level Senate selection went smoothly. However, if any candidates from certain districts arrived late for registration, they would be disqualified.

In the district-level selection, if 25 districts have full candidates for the 20 occupational groups, each district would have 60 candidates, totalling 1,500 candidates to proceed to the provincial level.

The provincial selection is scheduled for June 16 at the 7th Cycle Birthday Anniversary International Convention and Exhibition Centre in Chang Phueak subdistrict, Mueang Chiang Mai district.

In this stage, two candidates will be selected from each of the 20 occupational groups, making a total of 40 candidates who will then proceed to the national-level selection.

