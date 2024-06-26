Pro-democracy group iLaw accused of lobbying in Senate election

The pro-democracy group iLaw (Internet Dialogue on Law Reform) has been accused of manipulating candidates on the eve of today’s (Wednesday) final Senate election round.

The accusation was made by a member of a Line group set up by so-called “People's Senators", part of a campaign to prevent the new upper house from being dominated by influential figures and nominees of big parties. The member accused iLaw of lobbying for certain candidates in today’s election.

“iLaw, I once admired you for your ideals, but every Senate candidate has their political rights, as they use their own money to apply and wish to work as a senator independently. But you’re forcing everyone to cast their support for your candidate,” the accuser posted.