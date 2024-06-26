Pro-democracy group iLaw accused of lobbying in Senate election

The pro-democracy group iLaw (Internet Dialogue on Law Reform) has been accused of manipulating candidates on the eve of today’s (Wednesday) final Senate election round.
The accusation was made by a member of a Line group set up by so-called “People's Senators", part of a campaign to prevent the new upper house from being dominated by influential figures and nominees of big parties. The member accused iLaw of lobbying for certain candidates in today’s election.
“iLaw, I once admired you for your ideals, but every Senate candidate has their political rights, as they use their own money to apply and wish to work as a senator independently. But you’re forcing everyone to cast their support for your candidate,” the accuser posted.
“What authority do you have to try and control 3,000 Senate candidates? … Answer me, are you a dictator?” the message continued.
The group administrator removed the accuser soon after the message was posted in the chat.
ILaw director Yingcheep Atchanont responded with a statement on Facebook:
“Thirteen days ago, I clearly announced that there is no iLaw candidate running for the Senate. We have not sent anyone and we are not pushing for anyone. I posted this because several candidates had told me that someone claiming to be an iLaw candidate asked them to vote for him. So, that day, I thought it was necessary to make a clear announcement to prevent anyone from using our name again.
“However, it turns out a candidate sent a Line message accusing us of forcing votes according to orders.”
Yingcheep said he did not know the identity of the candidate in question. He invited reporters to meet with him to clarify the issue during today’s election process at Impact exhibition hall in Nonthaburi.