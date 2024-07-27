NIDA Poll reveals influential figures outside parties

The National Institute of Development Administration on Saturday released a NIDA Poll on "Influential Figures outside Political Parties".
The survey was carried out from July 23-25 with a sample size of 1,310 individuals aged 18 and over across the country.
Regarding Thaksin Shinawatra's political influence on the Pheu Thai Party, 67.40% of respondents indicated that he has a significant influence on the party. A total of 21.76% felt that his influence is moderate, 5.88% believed he has no influence at all, 4.81% thought he has little influence, and 0.15% were unsure or did not respond.
As for Nevin Chidchob's influence on the Bhumjaithai Party, 45.81% of respondents said he has a significant influence. Additionally, 34.35% believed his influence is moderate, 11.37% felt he has little influence, 6.26% thought he has no influence, and 2.21% were unsure or did not respond.
Finally, concerning Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit’s influence on the Move Forward Party, 40.99% of respondents indicated that he has a significant influence. Meanwhile, 36.11% believed his influence is moderate, 14.81% felt he has little influence, 6.72% thought he has no influence, and 1.37% were unsure or did not respond.