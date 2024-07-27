NIDA Poll reveals influential figures outside parties

SATURDAY, JULY 27, 2024

Thaksin holds significant influence in Pheu Thai, Nevin in Bhumjaithai, and Thanathorn in Move Forward

The National Institute of Development Administration on Saturday released a NIDA Poll on "Influential Figures outside Political Parties". 

The survey was carried out from July 23-25 with a sample size of 1,310 individuals aged 18 and over across the country.

Regarding Thaksin Shinawatra's political influence on the Pheu Thai Party, 67.40% of respondents indicated that he has a significant influence on the party. A total of 21.76% felt that his influence is moderate, 5.88% believed he has no influence at all, 4.81% thought he has little influence, and 0.15% were unsure or did not respond.

As for Nevin Chidchob's influence on the Bhumjaithai Party, 45.81% of respondents said he has a significant influence. Additionally, 34.35% believed his influence is moderate, 11.37% felt he has little influence, 6.26% thought he has no influence, and 2.21% were unsure or did not respond.

Finally, concerning Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit’s influence on the Move Forward Party, 40.99% of respondents indicated that he has a significant influence. Meanwhile, 36.11% believed his influence is moderate, 14.81% felt he has little influence, 6.72% thought he has no influence, and 1.37% were unsure or did not respond.
 

nationthailand

© 2024 All rights reserved., The Naiton
Privacy Policy