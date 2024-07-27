NIDA Poll reveals influential figures outside parties

Regarding Thaksin Shinawatra's political influence on the Pheu Thai Party, 67.40% of respondents indicated that he has a significant influence on the party. A total of 21.76% felt that his influence is moderate, 5.88% believed he has no influence at all, 4.81% thought he has little influence, and 0.15% were unsure or did not respond.

As for Nevin Chidchob's influence on the Bhumjaithai Party, 45.81% of respondents said he has a significant influence. Additionally, 34.35% believed his influence is moderate, 11.37% felt he has little influence, 6.26% thought he has no influence, and 2.21% were unsure or did not respond.