Reshuffling the coalition: Democrats could replace Prawit’s faction

However, Prawit’s control over Palang Pracharath is not as strong as before. The party’s internal power struggle, with Thammanat Prompao, the party’s secretary general and Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives, openly challenging Prawit’s authority.

A check of the 40 Palang Pracharath MPs reveals that Prawit’s faction has 13 MPs (including Prawit), Santi Prompat’s faction 6, and Thammanat’s faction 27.

Thaksin’s goal is to remove Prawit and his faction from the government coalition, which would change the political equation. If Prawit’s 13 MPs are removed, the government coalition would have 301 MPs left.

However, Thammanat’s 27 MPs would still be in Palang Pracharath. Prawit might not expel them, forcing Thammanat’s team to stay in the party to retain their MP status.

Meanwhile, there are reports that Thaksin is trying to stabilize the government by negotiating with the Democrat Party to join the coalition. The 21 MPs aligned with Chalermchai Sri-on and Dech-it Khaothong could join the government, negotiating for one ministerial and two deputy ministerial positions, although they might only get one of each.

If the Democrat’s 21 MPs join, the government coalition will have 322 MPs, They will adopt the title National Unity Government for communications and potentially reshuffle the Cabinet by October and possibly as early as this month or next.

The opposition would have 164 MPs after deducting the Democrats’ 21.

If Move Forward is dissolved, some of its MPs might defect to the government, changing the political balance.

No matter what happens after August 14, when the Court will decide on Srettha’s fate, Thaksin’s aim to remove Prawit and his faction from the coalition is likely to significantly alter the political landscape.

For now, those future political developments hinge on the moves of Thaksin and Prawit’s team, with both sides strategising to maintain their political power.

