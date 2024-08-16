Paetongtarn Shinawatra: Thailand’s youngest PM at 37 years old

FRIDAY, AUGUST 16, 2024

Her election marks a key moment in Thai politics and highlights the global trend of younger leaders rising to power

When Pheu Thai leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra was elected as Thailand’s 31st prime minister, she became one of the youngest world leaders at just 37 years old.

Her appointment does not only signify a turning point in Thai politics but also reflects a global trend of younger people stepping into leadership roles.
 

Here is a list of the 10 youngest world leaders currently in office:

French PM Gabriel Attal: Born March 16, 1989 (35)

Interim Burkina Faso President Ibrahim Traoré:  Born March 14, 1988 (36)

Ecuador President Daniel Noboa: Born November 30, 1987 (36)

Montenegro Prime Minister Milojko Spajić: Born September 24, 1987 (36)

Montenegro President Jakov Milatović: Born December 7, 1986 (37)

Ireland Taoiseach Simon Harris: October 17, 1986 (37)

Thailand PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra: Born August 21, 1986 (37) 

Chile President Gabriel Boric: Born February 11, 1986 (38)

Saudi Arabia Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman: Born August 31, 1985 (38)

Chad President Mahamat Déby: Born April 4, 1984 (40)
 

nationthailand

© 2024 All rights reserved., The Naiton
Privacy Policy