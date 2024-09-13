EOD inspects Deputy PM Prasert\'s office to prevent wiretapping

Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) personnel checked the office of Deputy Prime Minister Prasert Chantraruangthong to look for suspicious objects and implement measures to prevent wiretapping.
The first floor of Command Building 1 in the Government House was previously the office of former deputy PM General Patcharawat Wongsuwan, who is the brother of Palang Pracharath Party leader General Prawit Wongsuwan.
Police officers from the EOD unit brought in special equipment to check for suspicious objects. The inspection took a while and followed standard protocol for office transition when a new deputy prime minister takes office. Prasert is also Minister of Digital Economy and Society.
Reports indicate that in addition to checking for explosives, the team also inspected and took measures to prevent the installation of wiretapping devices for communication surveillance.
The EOD move follows the recent release of four audio clips sounding like Prawit. It remains unclear how the clips were leaked, who was responsible, or if wiretapping was involved.