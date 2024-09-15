Poll points to lack of confidence in Paetongtarn’s government

The majority of people do not have much confidence in the government of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra in managing the country, a poll by the National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA) released on Sunday showed.
The public survey titled "Confidence and Concerns Regarding Prime Minister Ung Ing's Government" asked respondents about their expectations and worries.
Regarding public confidence in the prime minister's ability to solve the country's problems:
35.42% were not very confident
28.17% were somewhat confident
22.52% had no confidence at all
13.13% expressed strong confidence
0.76% had no opinion/no interest
When asked on their worries about Paetongtarn's government:
- 36.03% said the government may not deliver on its promises or meet expectations
- 32.14% said the PM’s age and political/administrative experience could potentially lead to poor decision-making, and the influence of Thaksin Shinawatra could be excessive, which could lead to lawsuits about government or party control
- 24.89% were worried about careless administration that could result in corruption.
- 21.76% fear poor management leading to a crisis
- 21.53% were concerned about anti-government protests causing political instability
- 18.85% were worried about opposition from anti-Thaksin groups seeking to topple the government
- 18.63% said they had no concerns at all
- 14.73% expressed concerns about a potential coup to overthrow the government
- 11.83% were concerned coalition parties might attempt to oust Prime Minister Paetongtarn
- 10.08% were concerned that opposition parties could bring down the government
- 0.46% did not respond or were uninterested
When asked about the impact of Thaksin on the political popularity of the Pheu Thai Party during Paetongtarn’s tenure:
- 40.23% believed it negatively impacted the party's political popularity
- 33.29% felt it had no impact on the party’s political standing
- 22.21% believed it had a positive impact on the party’s political popularity
- 4.27% did not respond or were uninterested.