Poll points to lack of confidence in Paetongtarn’s government

The majority of people do not have much confidence in the government of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra in managing the country, a poll by the National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA) released on Sunday showed.

The public survey titled "Confidence and Concerns Regarding Prime Minister Ung Ing's Government" asked respondents about their expectations and worries.

Regarding public confidence in the prime minister's ability to solve the country's problems:

35.42% were not very confident

28.17% were somewhat confident

22.52% had no confidence at all

13.13% expressed strong confidence

0.76% had no opinion/no interest