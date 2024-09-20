Prawit in hot water over House attendance

Asked recently by reporters why he hadn’t attended a parliamentary meeting to be scrutinised by the Move Forward Party, Gen Prawit Wongsuwan responded, "What does that have to do with you? Whether I go or not, is that wrong?" and "Why are they looking for me? If they want to see me, come see me. Come to my house."

The Palang Pracharath leader's frequent absence from Parliament has become a weakness. Back in March, Deputy House Speaker Padipat Santiphada posted a message reminding MPs that "an MP can miss no more than a quarter of parliamentary meetings. If they exceed this without permission from the Speaker, they will lose their seat."

Now, Phromphong Nopparit, a member of the Pheu Thai Party, has filed a complaint calling for a probe into Prawit’s ethics as an MP, stating that he has missed 13 out of 16 parliamentary votes and may have breached constitutional rules on attendance.