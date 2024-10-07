PAO elections held in 3 provinces but low turn-out recorded

Elections for Provincial Administrative Organisation (PAO) chiefs were held in three provinces on Sunday (October 6) – Uthai Thani, Ranong, and Yasothon.

In Uthai Thani, Phedet Nuipree, a former four-time PAO chief, was the sole candidate.

Under election law, when there is only one candidate, they must receive more than 10% of eligible voters’ votes and also surpass the number of votes cast for the “none of the above” option.

As a result, Phedet secured 81,983 votes, winning the election. He is considered closely aligned with Chada Thaiseth, an MP for Uthai Thani from the Bhumjaithai Party.