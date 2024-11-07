Three tough challenges the ruling Pheu Thai Party faces

The second challenge is a political test. The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) has requested the medical records of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra who underwent treatment at the Police General Hospital. The NACC is preparing to summon relevant agencies and individuals for information.

This has naturally turned into a political game, playing into the hands of the opposition, particularly the People's Party.

Earlier there were questions about the opposition’s role in scrutinising this issue, as they largely avoided addressing the police hospital’s 14th floor, sparking suspicions of mutual benefits, especially around the push for amnesty laws related to Article 112 (lese majeste law).

Recently, however, the Pheu Thai Party has struck a more conciliatory tone with coalition partners by proposing an amnesty law that excludes Article 112.

This shift may spark retaliation from the "Orange Party" and other activist groups, who could reignite issues around “elite privilege”.

This is evident in the latest move by the House Committee on National Security, chaired by Rangsiman Rome of the People’s Party, which has begun reviewing justice reform issues concerning Thaksin’s treatment at the Police General Hospital, fuelling criticisms of delayed action.

Adding to this are the numerous “legal battles,” including petitions for the dissolution of Pheu Thai and coalition parties, with several pending cases still awaiting review. All of these will pose tough challenges for Pheu Thai and its coalition allies.

The third challenge is the government’s stability, which currently rests on a seemingly conciliatory balance of power, partly because political parties are still not preparing for the possibility of new elections, so no immediate signs of breaking points have emerged.

However, this balance hides a game of bargaining, especially as Pheu Thai no longer holds absolute power as before. It’s unsurprising, then, to see coalition parties hinting at negotiations, as seen in parliamentary battles like the amnesty law proposal, where coalition allies have signalled opposition to any sweeping inclusion of Article 112. There are also debates on constitutional amendments and referendums, which serve as ongoing tests of strength that may become clearer after Parliament reconvenes on December 12.

These challenges are mirrored in various policy stances and government agendas, where different parties continuously negotiate terms, reflecting the fragmented unity within the coalition.

All of these factors make for “tough tests and hard challenges” that the government, particularly Pheu Thai as the leading party, must now navigate.