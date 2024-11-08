Legal perspective: Khao Kradong Land – national asset or private property?"

In the Khao Kradong case, based on the rulings of the Supreme Court and the Court of Appeals, it has been clearly determined that the land shown in the State Railway’s boundary map for the Nakhon Ratchasima to Ubon Ratchathani line, in Khao Kradong Subdistrict, is part of the Royal Decree defining the railway construction boundary from Nakhon Ratchasima to Ubon Ratchathani, dated November 8, 1919. As the State Railway utilized this land to construct the railway for transporting stone from the Khao Kradong area, this land is therefore considered property of the State Railway of Thailand."

The land near the Khao Kradong junction is thus state land. The Department of Lands is obligated to protect it according to the 2014 Ministry of Interior regulations.

In response to the Supreme Court’s ruling, the SRT cited the decision as grounds for requesting the Director-General of the Department of Lands to revoke land title documents issued over SRT land in Khao Kradong, totaling 995 plots.

Given the Department of Lands’ duty to safeguard state land, the Central Administrative Court determined that the Department of Lands and the Director-General had failed in their duty, and both partieswere instructed to establish a fact-finding committee to review the SRT’s claims and determine whether the issued land rights overlapped with SRT land.

This ruling led to the creation of the Khao Kradong Land Investigation Committee, which ultimately decided not to revoke the titles, citing ambiguities in the documents. The Director-General complied with the court’s ruling by forming the investigative committee, resulting in a new administrative order.

The committee’s resolution effectively shifts the burden of proof for land rights onto the SRT. This is because the revocation of land beyond the scope of the Supreme Court’s ruling has not been fully verified, the maps attached to the Royal Decree on Land Procurement lack clear confirmation. This approach allows the investigative committee discretion, creating a new administrative order that does not contradict the Supreme Court or the Central Administrative Court rulings. Neither ruling explicitly mandated revocation but rather called for the establishment of an investigative committee. This opens the possibility of restarting the land rights verification process from scratch.

This essentially delays the original case while creating grounds for a new one. It also provides a legal buffer to protect the Director-General and relevant land officials from criminal prosecution, as they can claim compliance with the Central Administrative Court’s order.

However, the committee’s decision not to revoke land rights results in a new administrative order, leaving the revocation of land rights incomplete.

Considering the issue of strategy, this matter highlights a weakness of the SRT. The court ruling stated that the SRT must clarify whether the land boundary map in the Khao Kradong area is included as an annex in the Royal Decree on the acquisition of land and other real estate for the construction of the Northeastern railway line on November 27, 1922.

The SRT responded that there was no such map annexed to the Royal Decree, only a map showing the railway land boundary in the Khao Kradong area, which was submitted as evidence in a lawsuit at the Buriram Provincial Court.

Thus, the Director-General of the Department of Lands cited the “map annex to the Royal Decree dated November 27, 1922” to justify the committee’s decision, allowing them to apply discretion under administrative law.

" This tactic delays the revocation process and would require initiating a new legal case, as civil rulings apply only to involved parties and not to other parcels of land. This delay extends the duration for which allies of influential figures in the Ministry of Interior can continue benefiting from SRT land at Khao Kradong, for a prolonged period," Natthawut concluded.

