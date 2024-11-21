Four legal and factual angles in the Khao Kradong Land case

The case of the disputed "Khao Kradong Land" in Buri Ram province has drawn widespread attention, particularly following the remarks on November 19 by Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, whose ministry oversees the Department of Lands. His statements have sparked debates among legal experts and public administration scholars.

Here is a summary of the four key issues:

Issue 1: Anutin claimed that the Supreme Court’s ruling on the Khao Kradong land dispute was binding only on the parties involved in the case, namely, the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) and the private individual who had filed the lawsuit.

This claim is inaccurate. The Central Administrative Court has affirmed that the Supreme Court's decision clearly established the ownership rights of the plaintiff, the SRT. The ruling can be used to assert those rights against third parties, contrary to the Department of Lands' argument that the judgment is binding only on the litigating parties.

This ruling by the Central Administrative Court was made in a case in which the SRT sued the Department of Lands for failing to revoke land ownership documents that had been unlawfully issued over SRT-owned land at Khao Kradong.