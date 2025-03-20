Deputy Prime Minister denies involvement in controversial jewellery case

The issue centres around a unique Lotus Arts De Vivre emerald necklace, valued at 26 million baht, which was allegedly pawned to an individual with a name beginning with the letter "P." Speculation suggests that this individual may be a government minister.
When questioned by the press, Pichai clarified, "I don't know any of the people involved in this issue, and I’m not concerned with it. I’ve heard about it, but I have no involvement whatsoever."
Asked whether he had seen the emerald necklace, Pichai responded, "I've only seen it in the news photo."
He further emphasized, "I don’t care about these matters. Look, I don’t even wear a wristwatch. Honestly, I’m not involved."
In a television interview, Dew Arissara confirmed that the necklace is currently in the possession of a government minister. She assured viewers that she would arrange to return it to its rightful owner and expressed confidence that the matter would be resolved soon. However, she declined to reveal the identity of the minister.
Dew also mentioned that she was in Hong Kong on business and would return to Thailand shortly.
Jewelry Necklace Displayed on TV Show Amid Controversy
However, in the latest development, a television program showcased the Lotus Arts de Vivre emerald necklace at the centre of the controversy. The show revealed that a woman had brought the necklace to be returned to its rightful owner, providing details about its history.
According to the report, Dew Arissara had left the necklace with the woman last August for a value of 8 million baht, without any formal agreement or contract.
Regarding previous rumours suggesting the necklace was in the possession of a government minister, the woman confirmed that the necklace was with her and remained in her home. She mentioned that after seeing the news about the necklace, she made efforts to contact the owner in order to return it.
As for the financial matter, she stated that she would handle it independently.
The necklace in question is the Zambian Emerald & Diamond Necklace, a one-of-a-kind piece featuring a remarkable Zambian Emerald, known for its vivid green colour and exceptional clarity. The emerald is complemented by high-quality diamonds, enhancing its brilliance and luxury.
The necklace was purchased by May Wassana Inthasang at the GREASE HOUSE THANK YOU PARTY MAHARANEE SEASON 9 auction held on July 30, 2023.
Lotus Arts de Vivre, the luxury brand behind the necklace, is renowned for blending Eastern and Western artistry, making it a favourite among affluent collectors globally. The brand’s designs are inspired by nature, incorporating elements such as dragons, peacocks, leaves, and mythical creatures into each unique piece.
Founded in 1982 by Rolf von Bueren and his family, Lotus Arts de Vivre initially focused on collecting rare art before venturing into the creation of luxurious jewellery and home decor, merging Thai art with Western craftsmanship.
Today, Lotus Arts de Vivre is a prominent name in the world of luxury collectables, with exhibitions at the Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel and international fashion shows and events.