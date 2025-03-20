Deputy Prime Minister denies involvement in controversial jewellery case

In a television interview, Dew Arissara confirmed that the necklace is currently in the possession of a government minister. She assured viewers that she would arrange to return it to its rightful owner and expressed confidence that the matter would be resolved soon. However, she declined to reveal the identity of the minister.

Dew also mentioned that she was in Hong Kong on business and would return to Thailand shortly.

Jewelry Necklace Displayed on TV Show Amid Controversy

However, in the latest development, a television program showcased the Lotus Arts de Vivre emerald necklace at the centre of the controversy. The show revealed that a woman had brought the necklace to be returned to its rightful owner, providing details about its history.

According to the report, Dew Arissara had left the necklace with the woman last August for a value of 8 million baht, without any formal agreement or contract.

Regarding previous rumours suggesting the necklace was in the possession of a government minister, the woman confirmed that the necklace was with her and remained in her home. She mentioned that after seeing the news about the necklace, she made efforts to contact the owner in order to return it.

As for the financial matter, she stated that she would handle it independently.