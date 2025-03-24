Tracing the Shinawatra hidden assets controversy

The case of more than 4.4 billion baht in promissory notes (PN notes) linked to Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra was brought up during a non-confidence debate in Parliament on Monday by Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn, an MP of the People’s Party (PPLE). Wiroj alleged that the transaction may constitute a concealed legal act and could amount to at least 218.7 million baht in tax evasion.

The declaration of assets and liabilities submitted by Paetongtarn upon assuming office as prime minister in 2024 included nine PN notes held by family members. Wiroj said five individuals involved in the transaction should be liable for at least 218.7 million baht in taxes. They are:

Pinthongta Shinawatra Kunakornwong (elder sister)

Panthongtae Shinawatra (elder brother)

Bannapot Damapong (uncle)

Butsaba Damapong (aunt-in-law)

Khunying Potjaman Na Pombejra (mother)

However, Wiroj clarified that Paetongtarn’s intention may not have been to evade more than 218 million baht in taxes. Instead, he suggested that the Shinawatra family were engaging in asset transfers within their financial network, similar to tactics allegedly used in 2001. At that time, assets were not only moved around but shares were also hidden under the names of domestic workers and drivers.