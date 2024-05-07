Sundell promises to reclaim ONE title 

“The Hurricane” overcame a torrid opening in the May 4 headliner to fold Natalia Diachkova with a body shot in the second round of their battle.
The catch? She wasn’t able to keep her ONE Strawweight Muay Thai World Title due to missing weight the day before.
It was a bitter-sweet victory for the former divisional queen, but the disappointment drove her to turn the tables on Diachkova in the ring.
“I've been very sad [to lose the belt]. But I've had many people online, on social media [who have] been supporting me,” she said.
“It meant a lot to me. It kept me going today. She got me good in the first round, so I knew I couldn't stop there, because I had my family around me, and I wanted to show them that I'm still the best.”
In her post-fight interview, the Swedish ace stopped short of declaring Diachkova the toughest opponent of her five-fight run on the global stage with ONE.
“It's one of my biggest challenges. All my opponents are very tough and very different,” she said.
“It's hard to say which one's the best of them. But yes, she got me good in the first round. She's definitely at the top.”
At just 19 years old, the 5-foot-10 Sundell is still growing and will, in time, outgrow the strawweight division completely. There is currently no established flyweight division in ONE Championship for women.
Regardless, her immediate focus is to regain her 26-pound gold belt at strawweight, and she’ll go through anyone to make that happen.
“It doesn't matter who I fight. I just love fighting, anyone who steps into the ring with me,” she said.
“I want my belt back. That's what I want. I need maybe at least two months' notice. I just need a longer time to prepare. But I will get it back.”