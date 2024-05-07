Sundell promises to reclaim ONE title 

“It's one of my biggest challenges. All my opponents are very tough and very different,” she said.

“It's hard to say which one's the best of them. But yes, she got me good in the first round. She's definitely at the top.”

At just 19 years old, the 5-foot-10 Sundell is still growing and will, in time, outgrow the strawweight division completely. There is currently no established flyweight division in ONE Championship for women.

Regardless, her immediate focus is to regain her 26-pound gold belt at strawweight, and she’ll go through anyone to make that happen.

“It doesn't matter who I fight. I just love fighting, anyone who steps into the ring with me,” she said.

“I want my belt back. That's what I want. I need maybe at least two months' notice. I just need a longer time to prepare. But I will get it back.”