Could Nongam follow in Stamp’s footsteps? 

The 29-year-old is aiming for her fifth-straight win and a contract to ONE when she faces Tsz Ching Phoebe Lo in a 110-pound catchweight Muay Thai contest at ONE Lumpinee 62.

The action goes down in Bangkok on May 10 inside the famed Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and airs live on Thailand's Channel 7 HD at 19.30.

After the disappointment of coming up short in the Road to ONE: Thailand tournament in 2022, Nongam made an impact since debuting at ONE Lumpinee last year.

The former amateur boxer showed off her heavy hands in her first two fights, during which she dispatched both Chu Nga Sze and Lisa Brierly with punches inside the distance.