Stamp tears meniscus, withdraws from ONE 167 

WEDNESDAY, MAY 22, 2024

ONE women’s atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex has suffered a serious knee injury in training, forcing the Thai megastar out of her upcoming bout against No.2 ranked Denice Zamboanga at ONE 167 on June 8. 

The stamp was scheduled to defend her women’s atomweight MMA crown for the first time against her former training partner and good friend before disaster struck. 

The 26-year-old tore the meniscus in her left knee last week, the result of a takedown gone wrong during a training session at Fairtex Training Center in Pattaya

Stamp had surgery on Monday and will now go through physical therapy.

Stamp tears meniscus, withdraws from ONE 167 

In the meantime, it appears that Zamboanga will still take part in ONE 167. ONE Championship is looking for a new opponent for the Filipina star.  

Also due to Stamp’s withdrawal from ONE 167, the rematch between Tawanchai PK Saenchai and “SmokinJo Nattawut will now headline the June 8 event at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand

Tawanchai and Nattawut engaged in one of the most memorable battles of 2023. 

Stamp tears meniscus, withdraws from ONE 167 

Stamp tears meniscus, withdraws from ONE 167 

Stamp tears meniscus, withdraws from ONE 167 

The Thai pair faced off under kickboxing rules at ONE Fight Night 15 last October, with Tawanchai emerging victorious in a razor-close unanimous decision after a three-round war. 

Fans have long debated the outcome of the fight and clamoured for a rematch. Now it will headline the stacked ONE 167 card. 

The event also features some of the promotion’s biggest stars such as Rodtang Jitmuangnon, Mikey Musumeci, Kade Ruotolo, and Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong.

nationthailand

© 2024 All rights reserved., The Naiton
Privacy Policy