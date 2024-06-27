Prajanchai, Di Bella sound off ahead of ONE Lumpinee 68

ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai and former strawweight kickboxing king Jonathan Di Bella will duke it out for the vacant ONE strawweight kickboxing world title at the blockbuster event at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, this Friday, June 28.

The pair were originally scheduled to face off at ONE Lumpinee 58 in April, but Di Bella fell ill on weigh-in day and could not step on the scales. The 27-year-old was stripped of his title after defending his strawweight kickboxing crown.

One of the key narratives heading into the restored matchup is the boxing skills of both men. Di Bella is undefeated as a professional boxer, while Prajanchai is a former WBA Asian champion.

As such, the PK Saenchai Muaythaigym representative indicated at the press conference that punching range is likely where the fight will be fought and won.