Thai GP at Buriram set to open 2025 MotoGP season

"On behalf of the Sports Authority of Thailand, I would like to express our sincere gratitude to Dorna Sports and assure them that Thailand is fully prepared in all aspects to host the opening round of the 2025 and 2026 seasons."

Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of MotoGP™ rights holder Dorna Sports: "We are very excited to reveal that the 2025 and 2026 season openers will be the Thai Grand Prix at Buriram. Southeast Asia is one of our most important markets, both for the sport and for our factories and partners. Thailand plays a leading role in that, and the passion is clear to see in the huge crowds we enjoy at Buriram year after year. We know they will create an incredible atmosphere for the first event of the season.

"As soon as Buriram joined the calendar, it became an instant favourite. It’s easy to understand why: it’s a fantastic place to enjoy MotoGP™, with a layout crafted to showcase the best of our close racing – very much proven by the incredible show we enjoyed at the track last season. We’re looking forward to coming back later this year and then to return in 2025 for a history-making season opener."

Dates remain provisional until confirmed. The full, provisional 2025 FIM MotoGP calendar will be published by the FIM later in the 2024 season.